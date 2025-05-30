Left Menu

Devastating Rains Ravage Meghalaya: Lives Lost, Villages Affected

Heavy rains in Meghalaya resulted in three deaths, including an elderly woman and a minor, and affected over 1,000 people across 25 villages. Landslides, flash floods, and power disruptions were reported. The State Disaster Management Authority is actively involved, while search operations for missing tourists were hampered by adverse weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya has been battered by relentless rains, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including an elderly woman and a minor, in East Khasi Hills district, officials reported on Friday.

One of the fatalities occurred when a 50-year-old woman perished in a Lumkyntung village landslide, while a 35-year-old man drowned in Pomlakrai Mawbynna due to inundation. Additionally, a tree crushed a 15-year-old boy in Mawkynrew Block.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for victims' families, as over 1,000 residents from 25 villages face hardship due to landslides, flash floods, and damaged infrastructure.

