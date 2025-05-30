Devastating Rains Ravage Meghalaya: Lives Lost, Villages Affected

Meghalaya has been battered by relentless rains, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including an elderly woman and a minor, in East Khasi Hills district, officials reported on Friday.

One of the fatalities occurred when a 50-year-old woman perished in a Lumkyntung village landslide, while a 35-year-old man drowned in Pomlakrai Mawbynna due to inundation. Additionally, a tree crushed a 15-year-old boy in Mawkynrew Block.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for victims' families, as over 1,000 residents from 25 villages face hardship due to landslides, flash floods, and damaged infrastructure.