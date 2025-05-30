Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

The meteorological department has alerted residents of Himachal Pradesh of impending severe weather conditions, with heavy rains expected over the next two days. An 'orange' alert for heavy rain and a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms have been issued, indicating potential disruptions and safety risks.

In Shimla, Friday's sudden hailstorm and heavy rain caused considerable inconvenience, particularly for schoolchildren and local commuters. Flooded drains resulted in traffic obstacles as visibility dropped and vehicles were forced to navigate with caution.

Several regions, including Solan and Mandi, reported heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The meteorological data highlights rainfall accumulations across numerous districts, with warnings extended until June 1. Temperatures also declined significantly, with notable weather fluctuations across the state.