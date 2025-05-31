Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kedarnath Highway: Landslide Claims Life, Injures Five

A deadly landslide on Kedarnath National Highway in Uttarakhand killed one person and injured five others. The vehicle carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh was hit near Kund. Rescue operations were swiftly initiated by local authorities. The deceased, Rajesh Singh Rawat, was the driver transporting pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kedarnath Highway: Landslide Claims Life, Injures Five
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic landslide claimed one life and injured five others on the Kedarnath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Friday.

The vehicle involved, carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh, was ensnared by the landslide near Kund, close to Guptkashi. Rescue and relief efforts were rapidly deployed by the administration and the Station Disaster Response Force (SDRF) upon receiving the distress call.

The impacted individuals, immediately extracted from the vehicle, were transported to Augustmuni Hospital for medical attention. While three received minor injuries, two were gravely injured. The deceased, identified as driver Rajesh Singh Rawat, hailed from Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district.

