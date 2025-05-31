Tragedy Strikes Kedarnath Highway: Landslide Claims Life, Injures Five

A tragic landslide claimed one life and injured five others on the Kedarnath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Friday.

The vehicle involved, carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh, was ensnared by the landslide near Kund, close to Guptkashi. Rescue and relief efforts were rapidly deployed by the administration and the Station Disaster Response Force (SDRF) upon receiving the distress call.

The impacted individuals, immediately extracted from the vehicle, were transported to Augustmuni Hospital for medical attention. While three received minor injuries, two were gravely injured. The deceased, identified as driver Rajesh Singh Rawat, hailed from Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district.