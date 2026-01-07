Left Menu

Bitcoin Scam Unravels: Raj Kundra Summoned by PMLA Court

Businessman Raj Kundra has been summoned by a special PMLA court in connection with an alleged bitcoin scam. The court found sufficient evidence against Kundra and Dubai-based Rajesh Satija. The duo is accused of being involved in money laundering, with Kundra reportedly possessing 285 Bitcoins from a fraudulent scheme.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, businessman Raj Kundra has been summoned by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court over allegations linked to a bitcoin scam. Sufficient evidence exists to proceed against Kundra and Dubai-based businessman Rajesh Satija, a court ruled.

Special judge R B Rote issued the summons on Monday, requiring both men to appear in court on January 19. This comes after the two were added as accused in a supplementary charge sheet by the federal probe agency in September last year.

The investigation alleges that Kundra received 285 Bitcoins, valued at over Rs 150 crore, from Ponzi mastermind Amit Bhardwaj for a failed Bitcoin mining operation. Despite claiming to be a mediator, Kundra's lack of documentation and failure to provide wallet addresses have cast doubt on his defense.

