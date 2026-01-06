BJP Hails Madras HC Ruling on Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp Lighting

The BJP voiced approval for a recent Madras High Court ruling that endorsed the lighting of a lamp atop Madurai's Thirupparankundram hill, positioning it as a critique against the DMK and Congress. The ruling was perceived as a triumph for Hindu religious practices.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal characterized the judgment as a rebuke to the opposition's appeasement policies during a press conference. The BJP underscored its commitment to thwarting attempts to fracture society along caste or religious lines and maintain secular integrity.

In response to the high court's ruling, Goyal condemned moves by opposition leaders to initiate an impeachment motion against a judge involved in the case, accusing them of harboring an anti-Hindu narrative. The Tamil Nadu government, meanwhile, signaled its intent to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.

