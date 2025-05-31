Tragedy Strikes as Indonesian Quarry Collapse Claims 14 Lives

A catastrophic event unfolded in Indonesia's West Java province, as a quarry collapse tragically claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals. On Saturday, officials confirmed the grim toll following an arduous rescue operation.

Rescue teams worked tirelessly to extract survivors and victims from the Gunung Kuda quarry collapse in Cirebon district. Dozens were initially trapped beneath the debris on Friday, with a dozen injured and ten bodies recovered during the challenging search efforts.

As investigations into the collapse's cause continue, authorities are scrutinizing six individuals, including the quarry owner. West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi, who previously voiced safety concerns about the quarry, emphasized the need for improved regulations in informal and illegal mining activities in Indonesia.