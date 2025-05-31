Left Menu

Revolutionizing Fertility: The Quest to Engineer Human Sperm

Researchers at the University of Limerick are developing lab-engineered testicular tissue to produce human sperm, potentially transforming fertility treatment. As male reproductive health declines, driven by environmental factors like endocrine-disrupting chemicals, this breakthrough could offer hope for men with unexplained infertility, overcoming current treatment limitations and societal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Limerick | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:39 IST
In a groundbreaking initiative, scientists at the University of Limerick are working to produce human sperm from lab-engineered testicular tissue, offering new hope for addressing male infertility.

Male reproductive health has been on a noticeable decline over the past decades, impacted by environmental factors such as endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in plastics and pesticides. These substances are suspected to interfere with hormone function, contributing to rising infertility issues worldwide.

The researchers aim to replicate human testicular function alongside mechanical engineering, with the goal to create viable sperm in the lab—potentially reshaping future fertility treatments and providing new solutions to those affected by conditions unmet by existing medical resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

