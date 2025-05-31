Revolutionizing Fertility: The Quest to Engineer Human Sperm

In a groundbreaking initiative, scientists at the University of Limerick are working to produce human sperm from lab-engineered testicular tissue, offering new hope for addressing male infertility.

Male reproductive health has been on a noticeable decline over the past decades, impacted by environmental factors such as endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in plastics and pesticides. These substances are suspected to interfere with hormone function, contributing to rising infertility issues worldwide.

The researchers aim to replicate human testicular function alongside mechanical engineering, with the goal to create viable sperm in the lab—potentially reshaping future fertility treatments and providing new solutions to those affected by conditions unmet by existing medical resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)