Left Menu

Lightning Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Calf's Tragic End in Tripura

In Tripura's Khowai district, an elephant calf tragically died after being struck by lightning. Local residents informed forest officials about the incident. A team led by Dr. Viswabharati Debbarma conducted a post-mortem, confirming the cause of death as lightning. The calf was approximately two years old.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:34 IST
Lightning Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Calf's Tragic End in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant calf tragically lost its life due to a lightning strike in the Khowai district of Tripura, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Residents in the Baramura hill range alerted the Forest Department about the calf's death on Friday, prompting immediate investigation.

A veterinary team led by Dr. Viswabharati Debbarma performed a post-mortem, concluding that the lightning strike was the cause of death. The deceased calf was estimated to be two years old, part of the region's 40 elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025