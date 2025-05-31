Lightning Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Calf's Tragic End in Tripura

An elephant calf tragically lost its life due to a lightning strike in the Khowai district of Tripura, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Residents in the Baramura hill range alerted the Forest Department about the calf's death on Friday, prompting immediate investigation.

A veterinary team led by Dr. Viswabharati Debbarma performed a post-mortem, concluding that the lightning strike was the cause of death. The deceased calf was estimated to be two years old, part of the region's 40 elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)