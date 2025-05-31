Lightning Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Calf's Tragic End in Tripura
In Tripura's Khowai district, an elephant calf tragically died after being struck by lightning. Local residents informed forest officials about the incident. A team led by Dr. Viswabharati Debbarma conducted a post-mortem, confirming the cause of death as lightning. The calf was approximately two years old.
An elephant calf tragically lost its life due to a lightning strike in the Khowai district of Tripura, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Residents in the Baramura hill range alerted the Forest Department about the calf's death on Friday, prompting immediate investigation.
A veterinary team led by Dr. Viswabharati Debbarma performed a post-mortem, concluding that the lightning strike was the cause of death. The deceased calf was estimated to be two years old, part of the region's 40 elephants.
