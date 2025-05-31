Left Menu

Devastating Rains Trigger Fatal Landslides in Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh has resulted in flash floods and landslides, killing nine people, including two families swept away by a landslide. Rescue operations faced severe challenges due to harsh weather. In various districts, infrastructure damage, road blockades, and extensive evacuations have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:58 IST
In Arunachal Pradesh, relentless rainfall has unleashed a trail of destruction, claiming the lives of nine individuals amid flash floods and landslides. Local officials confirmed that seven members from two families perished when their vehicle was engulfed by a landslide on the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 in East Kameng district.

East Kameng Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom stated that the victims, residents of Kitchang village in Bana, were ultimately discovered in their automobile 150 meters below the highway after a strenuous overnight search hampered by inhospitable weather conditions.

Separately, another landslide in Lower Subansiri district claimed two more lives. Significant damages have been reported in Upper Subansiri, with floods from the overflowing Sigin river affecting many homes and infrastructures. Authorities have issued alerts, urging inhabitants in at-risk areas to relocate for safety as they continue recovery efforts amid looming weather threats.

