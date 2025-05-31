Tragedy in Meghalaya: Lightning Strikes and Floods Claim Lives

The state of Meghalaya is witnessing severe weather conditions, with two young girls tragically losing their lives to lightning strikes, while another individual drowned due to heavy rainfall, officials reported on Saturday.

These new incidents bring the toll to six lives lost in rain-related incidents over the past three days. Two deaths occurred in West Garo Hills, and one man drowned in Ri-Bhoi district, said an official. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to each bereaved family.

Approximately 1,100 people in 49 villages have been impacted by landslides, flash floods, and power outages. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation and responding with emergency services. Further exceptionally heavy rainfall is anticipated over the East Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts, prompting the Chief Minister to urge necessary precautions and preparatory actions by relevant departments.

