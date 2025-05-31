Elephants on the Move: High-Tech Monitoring in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve

Two elephants have entered the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve from Gadchiroli district, prompting the implementation of an advanced monitoring system. Authorities disclosed that the efforts include deploying drones and night vision equipment to keep track of the pachyderms' movements.

The elephants traversed the Huma River and arrived at Kukadheti village within the reserve's buffer zone on May 30, eventually moving into specific compartments. The reserve's field director, Prabhu Nath Shukla, reported these developments and outlined the measures being taken.

In addition to technological monitoring, villagers have been cautioned to stay safe and avoid solitary excursions into the forest. Rescue teams and the Special Tiger Protection Force are actively coordinating efforts to manage the situation and avert potential conflicts.