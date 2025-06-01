In a devastating turn of events, an Israeli strike on a Gaza aid distribution point took the lives of at least 26 individuals in Rafah. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), responsible for distributing aid in the conflict-ridden area, has found itself at the center of soaring tensions.

The strike, reportedly unacknowledged by Israeli officials, highlights the fraught situation in Gaza, where Israel-backed operations are met with skepticism by the local population. Concerns revolve around the neutrality of such initiatives, amplified by Israel's commitment to employing biometric and other checks.

Accusations fly as Hamas blamed Israel for previously killing three Palestinians and injuring 46 others near GHF sites, claims met with denial. Meanwhile, the Israeli military asserts that its actions aim to restore control amid chaotic rushes for aid.