Tragic Bridge Accident Claims Five Lives, Leaves One Injured
A tragic accident occurred when a pickup vehicle from Ludhiana headed to IIT-Mandi rammed into bridge railings, resulting in five fatalities and one serious injury. The driver lost control, causing the crash. Three victims have been identified, and efforts for postmortem and aid are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal accident claimed the lives of five individuals and left one person with serious injuries when their pickup vehicle collided with bridge railings on Sunday, according to police reports.
The vehicle was en route from Ludhiana, Punjab, to IIT-Mandi when the driver, identified as injured, reportedly lost control, leading to the crash.
Police have identified three of the deceased as Sukhvinder, Umesh, and Sagar, all from Punjab, as investigations continue. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured comprehensive support for the victims' families and prioritized medical attention for the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana Launches State-of-the-Art Pickleball Courts
Battle Beyond the Ballot: Ludhiana's Controversial By-Election
Tragic Discovery: Tiger Cubs Found Deceased in Corbett Tiger Reserve
Tragedy Strikes Again: Alleged Alcohol Poisoning Claims Lives in Ludhiana
Ludhiana West By-Election Gears Up for a Fair and Transparent Poll