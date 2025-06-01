Left Menu

Assam Government Steps Up Flood Relief Efforts Amidst Landslide Tragedies

The Assam government announced a Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of those killed in recent landslides in Guwahati. Efforts are underway to improve flood response, including pre-positioning relief materials and strengthening local volunteer networks, as the city battles severe waterlogging due to continuous rainfall.

Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Sunday declared a relief of Rs 4 lakh for families of the five individuals who perished in recent landslides in Guwahati. Jayanta Malla Baruah, the state's Housing and Urban Affairs minister, highlighted the significant logistical hurdles being faced in addressing the ongoing waterlogging dilemmas across the city.

During a review meeting with local administration and municipal officials, strategies to enhance immediate response mechanisms were discussed. Focus areas included prioritizing the distribution of essential goods like mosquito repellents and sanitary items. This meeting followed a spate of heavy rains that flooded major city localities and resulted in tragic landslides.

To enhance preparedness, relief supplies are now strategically positioned to ensure rapid deployment within hours of flooding onset. Additionally, new volunteer roles are being introduced to support local disaster response teams, while machinery is being placed on standby to clear landslide debris swiftly.

