Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in Southwestern China
Recent flooding in southwestern China's Yunnan province has caused significant damage, destroying homes and infrastructure. Notably, 27 houses and 16 bridges in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture have been affected. Despite the chaos, no casualties have been reported, although rescue efforts face challenges due to adverse weather conditions.
- Country:
- China
Floods have inflicted severe damage across southwestern China, particularly in Yunnan province, where the rugged terrains of the Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture recorded substantial losses. As of Sunday, 27 residences and 16 bridges were either damaged or destroyed.
Remarkably, there have been no reports of casualties in the region, even as it remains a significant tourist hub, with Monday marking a national holiday. The Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture also grappled with landslides and road closures, further complicated by dense fog, which has impeded ongoing rescue operations.
Authorities successfully evacuated 300 tourists from the Meri Snow Mountain area, providing shelter for residents endangered by the floodwaters. Meteorologists predict additional rainfall in the coming days, intensifying the need for prompt and effective responses.
- READ MORE ON:
- flooding
- China
- Yunnan
- Nujiang
- Lisu
- autonomous
- disaster
- rescue
- tourist
- evacuation
ALSO READ
U.S. in Turmoil: From Fiscal Downgrades to Natural Disasters
Tragedy on the Tracks: Family Fishing Trip Ends in Disaster
Tragic Capsizing: Seven Declared Dead in Red Sea Disaster
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Disaster in the English Channel
Deluge Disaster: Torrential Rain Devastates Australia's Southeast