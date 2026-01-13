Left Menu

Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

A minor fire on a Tirunelveli BTPN freight train near Thiruvananthapuram Central Station was swiftly extinguished after a crow caused an electrical incident. Immediate action by firefighters ensured safety, with no damage or risk to the fuel. Media reports mistakenly suggested a larger threat.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A small fire was detected on a Tirunelveli BTPN freight train wagon as it neared Thiruvananthapuram Central Station, close to noon on Tuesday. The incident occurred when a crow was electrocuted by an overhead electric line and fell onto the wagon, causing a minor flame on the tank's outer surface.

The Railways responded promptly, with Fire Force tenders arriving at the scene immediately. The traction power supply was turned off to ensure safe firefighting, and the fire was extinguished swiftly. A thorough inspection revealed no damage, leakage, or safety concerns, as the BTPN wagon's design protects the fuel within a sealed steel tank.

Train services resumed shortly after, with the Railways emphasizing that the media misrepresented the incident as more serious than it was. The swift response prevented any potential disaster, underlining the efficacy of safety measures in place.

