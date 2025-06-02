Cylinder Blast Sparks Fire in Wazirpur: Woman Injured

A fire erupted in the Wazirpur Industrial Area due to a cylinder explosion, injuring a woman early Monday, according to officials. Flames spread to four nearby jhuggis before they were brought under control.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Service stated that they received the report of the incident at 7.54 am and dispatched a fire truck to the scene. The blaze was successfully controlled by 8.40 am.

Fire officials confirmed that one woman sustained injuries and received immediate medical attention. The extent of her injuries remains undetermined, and a comprehensive investigation into the incident is ongoing.