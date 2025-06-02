Cylinder Blast Sparks Fire in Wazirpur: Woman Injured
A fire erupted from a cylinder blast in Wazirpur Industrial Area, injuring a woman. The blaze spread to nearby shanties but was controlled within an hour. Emergency services responded promptly, and a detailed investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted in the Wazirpur Industrial Area due to a cylinder explosion, injuring a woman early Monday, according to officials. Flames spread to four nearby jhuggis before they were brought under control.
Officials from the Delhi Fire Service stated that they received the report of the incident at 7.54 am and dispatched a fire truck to the scene. The blaze was successfully controlled by 8.40 am.
Fire officials confirmed that one woman sustained injuries and received immediate medical attention. The extent of her injuries remains undetermined, and a comprehensive investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Resilient WASH Services in Conflict: WHO’s Roadmap for Ukraine’s Emergency Response
Wild Elephant Terrorizes Siliguri Slum: Elderly Woman Injured
Explosion Rocks Shandong Chemical Plant, Prompts Emergency Response
Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rains: Govt Gears Up for Emergency Response
Kolkata Airport's Fire Drill Tests Emergency Response Efficiency