Tremors in Karachi: Low-Intensity Earthquakes Rattle City

Three low-intensity earthquakes struck Karachi, Pakistan's Sindh province, with magnitudes ranging up to 3.6. No significant damage or casualties have been reported. Experts highlight these seismic activities can release accumulated energy in tectonic plates, potentially preventing more severe earthquakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:47 IST
Three low-intensity earthquakes shook Karachi city in Pakistan's Sindh province on Monday, officials reported.

Fortunately, there were no significant damages or casualties as the tremors struck the region.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department disclosed that the initial tremor, with a magnitude of 3.2, had its epicenter near Gadap town at 1.05 a.m. on Monday. The second quake, hitting a magnitude of 3.6, originated from the same area later that morning, according to Sarfaraz Khan, an official from the department.

A third tremor of 3.2 magnitude was reported in the densely populated Quaidabad area, the official added. Experts emphasized that such low-intensity quakes help release the pent-up energy within tectonic plates, potentially reducing the risk of a more significant seismic event.

Situated on three major tectonic plates—the Arabian, Euro-Asian, and Indian—Pakistan is classified into five distinct seismic zones, as noted by experts.

