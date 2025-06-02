Stormy Skies Over Andhra Pradesh: IMD Alerts Residents
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms and gusty winds in Andhra Pradesh from June 2 to 4, with relief expected on June 5 and 6. Hot and humid conditions will continue, affecting North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for isolated parts of Andhra Pradesh, forecasting thunderstorms and gusty winds from June 2 to 4.
Currently, residents can expect intense heat and humidity until a potential reprieve on June 5 and 6, as per the latest release by IMD.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph are likely to impact the regions of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, posing challenges for the local population.
