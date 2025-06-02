Left Menu

Stormy Skies Over Andhra Pradesh: IMD Alerts Residents

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms and gusty winds in Andhra Pradesh from June 2 to 4, with relief expected on June 5 and 6. Hot and humid conditions will continue, affecting North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:39 IST
Stormy Skies Over Andhra Pradesh: IMD Alerts Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for isolated parts of Andhra Pradesh, forecasting thunderstorms and gusty winds from June 2 to 4.

Currently, residents can expect intense heat and humidity until a potential reprieve on June 5 and 6, as per the latest release by IMD.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph are likely to impact the regions of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, posing challenges for the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025