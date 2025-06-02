Stormy Skies Over Andhra Pradesh: IMD Alerts Residents

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for isolated parts of Andhra Pradesh, forecasting thunderstorms and gusty winds from June 2 to 4.

Currently, residents can expect intense heat and humidity until a potential reprieve on June 5 and 6, as per the latest release by IMD.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph are likely to impact the regions of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, posing challenges for the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)