SCTIMST transfers six pioneering medical technologies for commercialisation

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has unveiled six innovative medical technologies and transferred them to various companies for commercialisation, marking a significant step forward in healthcare research and development.

In a release here, the the institute said that it had transferred its Deep Brain Stimulator technology to M/s Shree Pacetronix Limited, Madhya Pradesh.

In addition, the institute has licensed intracranial and subdural electrodes and plasma proteins-Fibrinogen, Thrombinm Albumin and IVIG to M/s Synapticore Technology Private Limited, Chitosan based antioxidant polymeric wound dressings for controlled antibiotic delivery to M/s Vranova Biotech Private Limited, and the Mice Transfer and Enrichment Box with securing gates to Citizen Industries, Gujarat.

The deep brain stimulator, for managing movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease and dystonia, was conceptualised and mentored by Dr Asha Kishore, an eminent movement disorder specialist and former Director of SCTIMST, and was developed by a team of doctors and engineers at SCTIMST.

This new invention will now be brought to market by Shree Pacetronix, the only company in the country that manufactures indigenous cardiac pacemakers.

The institute has also ingeniously developed intracranial and subdural electrodes -- vital tools in neurology -- as most people could not afford to import these prohibitively expensive devices from abroad.

This technology is now being transferred to a Delhi-based company for scalable and cost-effective production, the release said.

Another notable invention is a new wound dressing material that can release antibiotics directly to the wound site, as required. The chitosan-based antioxidant polymeric wound dressing for controlled antibiotic delivery could effectively prevent further infections, particularly in chronic and infected wounds.

The institute stated that the material has high absorbency and can deliver drugs directly to the wound for up to 48 hours.

The chitosan sponges will not be preloaded with drugs; instead, clinicians can select the appropriate medication based on the patient's needs and load it onto the material using a simple mechanism, the release said.

This technology has also been transferred for commercial production.

Another notable advancement is to extract four blood plasma proteins, Fibrinogen, Thrombin, Albumin and Immunoglobulin. These proteins, mixed in correct proportions can be used for a variety of treatments and this technology is now transferred to a Mumbai-based company.

Another technology to aid medical research in mice, without creating stress in them to get optimal research input, is the Mice Transfer and Enrichment Box with securing gates. The scientists at the institute got together for the development of this device after they found the present ways of handling the mice used for laboratory trials caused stress in the animals. Stress-free rodents only can produce precise and authentic data from the trials. This device produced a more conducive and stress-free handling of the mices and hence produced better results. This device manufacture technology has been transferred to a Gujarat based company, the release said.

The SCTIMST at present has 248 Indian patents, 28 foreign patents and 84 design registrations. It is a leading research and developer of new technology and devices for medical care, research and treatment.

