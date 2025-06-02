Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Starlab developer Voyager seeks $1.6 billion valuation in US IPO

Voyager Technologies said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of $1.6 billion in its U.S. listing, as the defense and space tech company looks to capitalize on a spending boost for the sector under the Trump administration. Companies are finding renewed opportunities to list shares on U.S. exchanges after the IPO market recovery was delayed by policy uncertainties linked to President Donald Trump's trade policies.

