Petrol sales climb 9 pc in May, diesel demand tepid

Petrol consumption spiked for the second month in a row in May as summer season travel pushed up demand but diesel sales remained tepid, according to provisional industry data.

Petrol consumption rose 8.77 per cent to 3.76 million tonnes in May, from 3.46 million tonnes a year back. Its demand was up 12.45 per cent, over consumption of 3.35 million tonnes in May 2023.

April too had seen similar growth in sales.

Diesel sales were up 2 per cent to 8.57 million tonnes, the data showed. The consumption of India's most used fuel has rebounded since the last month.

Diesel, the lifeline of transport and rural agri economy, saw just 2 per cent growth in demand in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

In April, diesel consumption was up nearly 4 per cent to 8.23 million tonnes. During May, diesel sales were 2 per cent higher than 8.41 million tonnes consumption in the same period last year. It was 4.3 per cent higher than May 2023.

The onset of summer triggers demand for irrigation in rural areas and for air-conditioners in urban areas.

Industry officials said diesel had hit a slow lane in the last few months, leading to speculations about its future.

The growth since April was on the back of rise in consumption for electioneering a year back.

Jet fuel (ATF) consumption growth rose 4.3 per cent to 775,000 tonnes in May, this year. ATF sales were 15.65 per cent higher than consumption in May 2023.

LPG continued to be in the fast lane with 13.4 per cent growth to 2.79 million tonnes in May, driven by Ujjwala connections. Since 2019, the fuel consumption has risen at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37 per cent.

Cooking gas sales were 14.4 per cent higher than 2.44 million tonnes consumption of May 2023.

