Karnataka Governor Calls for a Nature-Respecting Consciousness at Sustainability Conference

Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot emphasized the need for a renewed respect for nature at the Bengaluru Sustainability Conference. He highlighted India's commitment to sustainable development through various government initiatives. Gehlot acknowledged the environmental challenges faced by Bengaluru and championed multi-stakeholder collaboration to tackle these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:39 IST
At the Bengaluru Sustainability Conference, Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot called for a renewed consciousness embracing love and respect for nature. Speaking as the chief guest at the event, he emphasized the importance of sustainable living and the critical role of multi-stakeholder partnerships.

The conference, organized in collaboration with OP Jindal University and RV University, brought attention to pollution's growing impact. Governor Gehlot stressed that sustainable development echoes India's historical philosophy, underscoring initiatives like Make in India and Swachh Bharat.

Highlighting Bengaluru's dual challenge of urban growth and resource pressures, Gehlot emphasized the conference's focus on fostering collaboration across sectors. He commended efforts to harness collective impact for sustainable progress.

