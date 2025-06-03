Karnataka Governor Calls for a Nature-Respecting Consciousness at Sustainability Conference
Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot emphasized the need for a renewed respect for nature at the Bengaluru Sustainability Conference. He highlighted India's commitment to sustainable development through various government initiatives. Gehlot acknowledged the environmental challenges faced by Bengaluru and championed multi-stakeholder collaboration to tackle these issues.
- Country:
- India
At the Bengaluru Sustainability Conference, Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot called for a renewed consciousness embracing love and respect for nature. Speaking as the chief guest at the event, he emphasized the importance of sustainable living and the critical role of multi-stakeholder partnerships.
The conference, organized in collaboration with OP Jindal University and RV University, brought attention to pollution's growing impact. Governor Gehlot stressed that sustainable development echoes India's historical philosophy, underscoring initiatives like Make in India and Swachh Bharat.
Highlighting Bengaluru's dual challenge of urban growth and resource pressures, Gehlot emphasized the conference's focus on fostering collaboration across sectors. He commended efforts to harness collective impact for sustainable progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Makes Strategic Amendments for Sustainable Development
Netherlands Pledges EUR 34M to UNDP to Boost Global Sustainable Developments
CM Yogi Adityanath's Swift Response to Tragic Accident and Vision for Sustainable Development
Yogi Adityanath Advocates Collaborative Effort for Sustainable Development and Zero Carbon Future
Global Leaders Sign Hamburg Declaration on Responsible AI for Sustainable Development