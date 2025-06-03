Left Menu

Airlift Operations in North Sikkim Amidst Landslide Chaos

A total of 34 individuals have been evacuated from the landslide-stricken Chaten area in north Sikkim. This includes tourists and army personnel family members. The rescue operation involved two MI-17 helicopters and involved a coordinated effort from multiple agencies, highlighting ongoing challenges due to adverse weather conditions.

Gangtok | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:53 IST

  
  India

A total of 34 people, comprising 27 tourists and seven family members of army personnel, have been successfully evacuated from Chaten in north Sikkim following a devastating landslide, according to official reports.

This marked the first aerial evacuation under the state's current emergency response plan amid unrelenting adverse weather conditions.

Two MI-17 V5 helicopters executed the rescue operation, transporting the affected individuals to Pakyong Greenfield Airport. Among those airlifted were seven family members of Army personnel, with several injured amongst the evacuees now receiving medical care. The landslide, which struck Chaten at 7 pm on Sunday, resulted in three army personnel fatalities and left six soldiers missing. Intense rainfall triggered the landslide near Lachen town in Mangan district.

As search efforts continue for the missing army personnel, 23 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) operatives equipped with satellite phones and essential relief gear, have reached Chaten to conduct a reconnaissance of alternate routes. Collaboration with the Indian Army ensures sustained support throughout the region.

The Army's 112nd Brigade has already devised a crucial foot route linking Lachen and Chaten, facilitating potential phased ground evacuations where road access remains obstructed. Tourists currently in Lachen will eventually be relocated to Chaten via this route and subsequently airlifted, weather permitting. However, further helicopter operations have been hampered by ongoing heavy rainfall.

Coordinated efforts by senior officials aim to monitor and manage the unfolding crisis, initiating rapid deployment of support and resources. The situation, now officially declared a natural disaster, has sparked an urgent multi-agency response led by Chief Secretary R Telang, alongside the NDRF, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, and the Indian Army, working towards aiding stranded civilians and restoring access to affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

