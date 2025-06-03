Left Menu

New Nylon Nets to Safeguard Sunderbans: A Step Towards Tiger-Human Harmony

To prevent tigers from entering human settlements, the West Bengal forest department plans to set up new nylon nets across the Sunderbans. The initiative, expected to replace 56 km of old nets by September, aims to curtail the straying incidents noted since January in Kultali and nearby areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The West Bengal forest department is taking proactive measures to prevent tigers from disrupting local communities by installing new nylon nets across the Sunderbans. This barrier aims to mitigate the risk of tigers wandering into villages.

The forest department plans to replace 56 kilometers of the existing 85-kilometer protective netting with new materials by September. The replacement will occur in central areas like Ajmalmari, Herobhanga, and parts of Kultali's belt.

This modernization is crucial, as several instances of tigers straying into human territories have surfaced this year. A notable incident involved a forest staff member being attacked while trying to capture a tiger, underlining the need for ongoing safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

