Left Menu

Odisha Minister Warns of Strict Action Against Waterlogging

Odisha's Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra cautioned officers against negligence leading to waterlogging in urban areas during the monsoon. He stressed the importance of preparedness and citizen safety. Principal Secretary Usha Padhee advised adherence to protocols as the minister inspected drainage sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:31 IST
Odisha Minister Warns of Strict Action Against Waterlogging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Urban Development Minister, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, has issued a stern warning to officials regarding waterlogging in urban areas during the monsoon season. He emphasized strict accountability for any lapses that may compromise the safety and convenience of citizens.

During a meeting reviewing preparations across the state's 115 civic bodies, Principal Secretary Usha Padhee urged adherence to existing standard operating procedures (SOPs). She pledged full departmental support to the municipalities in tackling monsoon challenges. Officers were instructed to remain vigilant and proactive.

Earlier, the minister conducted an inspection of drainage systems in Bhubaneswar, focusing on areas prone to waterlogging like the ISKCON temple site and Kalinga Studio Square. He directed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to allocate more resources to desilting and clearing drains to enhance drainage efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025