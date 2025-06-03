Odisha Minister Warns of Strict Action Against Waterlogging
Odisha's Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra cautioned officers against negligence leading to waterlogging in urban areas during the monsoon. He stressed the importance of preparedness and citizen safety. Principal Secretary Usha Padhee advised adherence to protocols as the minister inspected drainage sites.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Urban Development Minister, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, has issued a stern warning to officials regarding waterlogging in urban areas during the monsoon season. He emphasized strict accountability for any lapses that may compromise the safety and convenience of citizens.
During a meeting reviewing preparations across the state's 115 civic bodies, Principal Secretary Usha Padhee urged adherence to existing standard operating procedures (SOPs). She pledged full departmental support to the municipalities in tackling monsoon challenges. Officers were instructed to remain vigilant and proactive.
Earlier, the minister conducted an inspection of drainage systems in Bhubaneswar, focusing on areas prone to waterlogging like the ISKCON temple site and Kalinga Studio Square. He directed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to allocate more resources to desilting and clearing drains to enhance drainage efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
