Axiom Space Mission: India's Shukla Prepares for Historic Space Journey
The Axiom-4 mission to the ISS has been postponed to June 10, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. This milestone marks Shukla as the second Indian in space, alongside three international crew members. The mission will include interactions with Indian officials and scientific experiments representing 31 countries.
Axiom Space has announced a postponement of its Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station to June 10, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. The revised launch follows the mission's initial rescheduling from May 29 to June 8, taking off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
During a virtual press conference, the Axiom-4 crew, currently in quarantine, introduced a zero-gravity indicator named 'Joy'—a swan embodying cultural symbols. Shukla, who will be India's second astronaut in space, emphasized his mission includes engaging India's youth and promoting scientific curiosity.
The mission involves Shukla interacting with school students, educators, and Indian space industry members. He intends to carry artefacts symbolizing India's creativity, and delicacies to space, alongside special mementos for Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut. The mission includes 60 scientific studies across 31 nations.
