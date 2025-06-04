Delhi's Battle Against Stray Cattle: Boosting Livelihoods and Public Safety

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra chaired a pivotal meeting to address the condition of stray cattle in the Masoodpur Dairy area of the Mehrauli constituency. Attendees included local MLA Gajendra Singh and senior members from the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the Development Department.

The focus of the meeting was to ensure the welfare of abandoned cattle under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Mishra emphasized that stray cattle must be provided safe shelters, as their presence on streets poses risks to both animal rights and public safety. Collaborative efforts are being made with relevant agencies to house these animals properly and ensure responsible dairy operations.

MLA Gajendra Singh highlighted the issue of dairy operators abandoning non-producing cows, causing public inconvenience. The meeting outlined plans to provide benefits to compliant dairy owners and enforce strict penalties on those who abandon cattle. Additionally, efforts will be made to ensure access to basic facilities like fodder and water for dairy units, thus supporting the sector and improving civic infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)