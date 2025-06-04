Galactic Prospects: Milky Way's Collision Avoidance and Space Ventures Surge

Voyager Technologies, the burgeoning defense and space tech firm, is setting ambitious financial goals. On Monday, the company announced its plans to pursue a valuation of $1.6 billion in its upcoming U.S. IPO. This move is in response to thriving opportunities in the defense and space sector catalyzed by increased spending under the Trump administration.

In what could be a relief to astronomers and cosmic enthusiasts, a new study suggests that the chances of a catastrophic collision between our Milky Way and the Andromeda galaxy are significantly lower than previously believed. While earlier predictions placed this cosmic event at 4 to 4.5 billion years away, the latest data reveals a mere 2% probability of such an occurrence within the next 5 billion years.

SpaceX, led by visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk, continues to make waves in the commercial space industry. Musk projects that by 2025, SpaceX's revenue will soar to approximately $15.5 billion, eclipsing NASA's comparable budget. This growth underscores SpaceX's prominence and influence in the ongoing space sector evolution.