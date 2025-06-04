Breakthrough Biodegradable Plastic Dissolves in Hours, Protecting Oceans

In a revolutionary advancement for environmental protection, scientists in Japan have developed a plastic capable of dissolving in seawater within hours. This groundbreaking material, pioneered by the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and the University of Tokyo, offers a promising solution to the severe problem of ocean plastic pollution.

Unlike traditional biodegradable plastics, this innovative material breaks down rapidly, leaving no trace, thanks to its ability to disassemble into its original components. These components are then further digested by naturally occurring bacteria, reducing the risk of creating harmful microplastics that threaten marine ecosystems.

Although the researchers have yet to announce plans for commercialization, the project has generated significant interest, particularly in the packaging industry, as the world races to address the growing plastic waste crisis. This progress aligns with global environmental campaigns such as World Environment Day, emphasizing the urgent need for sustainable environmental solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)