Emergency Landing in Odisha: Aircraft Probe Underway

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) launched an investigation into the crash landing of a small plane near Rourkela, Odisha. Six individuals, including two pilots, were injured. Authorities are collaborating with multiple agencies to ensure adherence to safety protocols while providing necessary medical and logistical support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:40 IST
A detailed investigation has commenced into the emergency crash landing of a small aircraft near Rourkela, Odisha, involving the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), with input from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This follows an incident where an IndiaOne Air plane was forced to land, injuring six people.

The nine-seater Cessna Grand Caravan 208B, carrying two pilots and four passengers, declared a 'Mayday' before landing in an open area. Emergency teams responded swiftly, and the condition of the injured, including two women, is reported stable. Two passengers were flown to Mumbai for advanced treatment.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other officials are actively overseeing the investigation and ensuring compliance with safety procedures. The government has deployed resources to aid in rescue and medical operations, affirming their commitment to passenger safety and procedural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

