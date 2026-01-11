Deadly Leopard Encounter in Uttarakhand Sparks Local Outrage

A leopard attack claimed the life of a woman in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Sunday, igniting fear and anger among the local community.

Ganga Devi, 35, was attacked by the leopard while gathering fodder for her cattle in Khutiyakhal's Dhanachuli area. Her body was found two kilometers within the forest.

This marks the third leopard attack in the district within a fortnight, with residents blaming the forest department for inadequate safety measures despite recent sightings.