Deadly Leopard Encounter in Uttarakhand Sparks Local Outrage
A leopard attack in Dhari block, Nainital district, resulted in the death of Ganga Devi, causing panic and anger among residents. Despite previous sightings and attacks, locals criticize the forest department's inaction. This marks the third such incident in the district within two weeks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A leopard attack claimed the life of a woman in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Sunday, igniting fear and anger among the local community.
Ganga Devi, 35, was attacked by the leopard while gathering fodder for her cattle in Khutiyakhal's Dhanachuli area. Her body was found two kilometers within the forest.
This marks the third leopard attack in the district within a fortnight, with residents blaming the forest department for inadequate safety measures despite recent sightings.
