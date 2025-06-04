Heroic Rescue: Army's Brave Efforts in Sikkim's Landslide Crisis

The Indian Army has constructed a crucial pathway to Lachen village in north Sikkim, bringing relief to 113 tourists stranded by multiple landslides spurred by heavy rains. These tourists are slated for evacuation, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

In the wake of extreme weather and treacherous terrain, Army personnel have been working tirelessly, reaching out to locals and affected visitors. Recent operations saw the successful rescue of 1,678 tourists from Lachung and Chungthang, alongside the airlifting of 34 individuals, including foreign tourists and military family members. However, bad weather continues to obstruct ongoing efforts to trace six missing individuals in Chaten.

Specialised teams equipped with advanced gear are on the ground, battling unpredictable weather as the Indian Meteorological Department forecasts more thunderstorms and heavy rain for the region. Residents across several districts, including Gangtok and Mangan, are advised to exercise caution amid the threat of further intense rains.

