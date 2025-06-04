Tremors Shake Karachi: A City on Edge

Karachi has seen a wave of over 21 minor earthquakes in the last 48 hours, leaving residents concerned about a looming major quake.

While the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) assures the public that the intensity will subside, seismic experts are split over the potential for a larger earthquake.

Meanwhile, the region's seismic activity has dominated social media discussions, prompting geologists and local officials to weigh in on the likelihood of increased seismic performance.