Tremors Shake Karachi: A City on Edge

Karachi has experienced over 21 mild earthquakes in the past two days, sparking debate about a potential major quake. Experts are divided, with some predicting an imminent large quake, while others dismiss the likelihood. The situation has led to social media buzz and raised public concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Karachi has seen a wave of over 21 minor earthquakes in the last 48 hours, leaving residents concerned about a looming major quake.

While the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) assures the public that the intensity will subside, seismic experts are split over the potential for a larger earthquake.

Meanwhile, the region's seismic activity has dominated social media discussions, prompting geologists and local officials to weigh in on the likelihood of increased seismic performance.

