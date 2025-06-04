Green Call to Action: A Push for Tree Planting and Water Conservation

Governor Haribhau Bagde has urged collective action toward environmental conservation, emphasizing the need for increased tree planting, particularly Banyan and Peepal trees, which are known to provide oxygen throughout the day. He addressed an audience in Jaipur, highlighting that significant environmental issues can be resolved through collaborative efforts to preserve water, forests, and land.

Urban Development Minister Jhabarmal Kharra echoed this sentiment, encouraging the youth to lead these initiatives. He emphasized the importance of educating the new generation about environmental stewardship, asserting that true change will be anchored in raising awareness among them.

Furthermore, Padma Shri awardee Laxman Singh shared insights on water conservation, underscoring the pressing water shortage in rural areas and championing sustainable practices.