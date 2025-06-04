Delhi PWD Embarks on Holistic Road Repair Initiative

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has launched an ambitious road repair initiative, merging various infrastructural updates into a single, comprehensive project. This approach marks a shift from previous practices, where separate repairs required individual tenders and resulted in longer timelines.

Approved by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, this extensive project will kick off in the Delhi University area. Minister Verma highlighted that by combining tasks such as roadside footpath repairs, central verge maintenance, and drainage redesign under a unified tender, contractors will be held to higher accountability standards.

This strategy, designed to improve both efficiency and effectiveness, promises to minimize traffic disruptions and enhance road quality over a two-year maintenance period. Although the PWD now handles all major roads as of 2012, the sanitation responsibilities remain under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

