Ukraine's Drone Attack Exposes Weaknesses in Russia's Strategic Bomber Fleet

Ukraine's drone attacks have unveiled vulnerabilities in Russia's strategic bomber forces, leading to public scrutiny of military leadership and infrastructure inadequacies. Key figures like Viktor Afzalov and Sergei Shoigu face blame for the negligence, as Russia grapples with the implications of Ukrainian intelligence penetrating deep into its territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:03 IST
After Ukrainian drone attacks destroyed several of Russia's strategic bombers, military analysts in Moscow are now pointing fingers at leadership. The strikes, which weakened a crucial component of Russia's nuclear capabilities, have led to criticism of figures such as Aerospace forces commander Viktor Afzalov and former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Public discourse centers on negligence, with critics questioning how Ukraine managed to target unprotected nuclear-capable aircraft. Military experts have highlighted the failure to heed past lessons, particularly regarding the construction of protective shelters for aircraft. Some compare the breach to the infamous Pearl Harbor attack, indicating a severe underestimation of Ukraine's strategic capabilities.

Despite sparse coverage in state media, the attacks have stirred online debate, putting pressure on Russian officials to respond. As investigations are underway, satellite images confirm significant damage to Russian bomber bases, hinting at a need for expedited bomber production to compensate for losses.

