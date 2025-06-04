Rabies Mystery in Barwani: Was the Attacker a Jackal?
In Barwani district, a wild animal attack led to six deaths and 17 injuries, sparking rabies concerns. Initial speculations of a hyena shifted to a jackal as forest officials discovered its carcass. Samples are being tested for rabies at specialized labs, while survivors remain stable.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, Barwani district in MP is gripped by a rabies scare following an attack by a wild animal that left six dead and 17 injured. Initially speculated to be a hyena, forest officials now suggest the culprit might have been a rabid jackal.
On Wednesday night, forest officials discovered a jackal carcass in a dry well, furthering suspicions. Statements from victims and eyewitnesses align with this theory, as investigations continue. The jackal's remains are set to be tested for rabies at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur.
As local authorities mobilize to address both health concerns and compensation for affected families, the state government remains on alert. Rs 8 lakh compensation has been granted to each victim's family, while testing at labs in Pune and Delhi aims to confirm the rabies outbreak.
