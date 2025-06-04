Inferno Engulfs Vasai Manufacturing Plant
A massive fire erupted in a four-storey electrical equipment manufacturing unit in Vasai, Palghar district. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. Firefighting teams are working to control the blaze. The cause remains unknown, and further investigations will commence once the area is safe.
A massive fire erupted in Vasai, Palghar district, engulfing a four-storey electrical equipment manufacturing unit on Wednesday evening. Thick plumes of smoke rose from the scene as the fire spread rapidly through the building due to flammable materials, officials reported.
Immediate firefighting efforts were deployed, with four fire tenders sent from various stations under the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation. Teams are coordinating on-site to contain the blaze, which was first reported around 7 PM.
Thankfully, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, though the cause of the fire remains undetermined. Officials commit to investigating the incident once the premises are declared safe post-firefighting operations.
