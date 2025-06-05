United for a Greener Future: World Environment Day Efforts

On World Environment Day, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the crucial impact of both individual and collective environmental actions. She expressed hope for a sustainable future through shared commitment to eco-friendly practices.

In her statement on X, Murmu called upon people worldwide to renew their dedication to protecting our planet and conserving natural resources. Such efforts, she believes, can significantly contribute to a greener earth for coming generations.

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5 since 1973 under the guidance of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), serves as a major platform for environmental advocacy and public outreach, as reported by the UN.

(With inputs from agencies.)