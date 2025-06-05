Left Menu

United for a Greener Future: World Environment Day Efforts

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of individual and collective actions for environmental conservation on World Environment Day. She urged the global community to reaffirm its commitment to eco-friendly practices to ensure a sustainable future. The observance, led by UNEP, underlines the significance of public outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 09:26 IST
United for a Greener Future: World Environment Day Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On World Environment Day, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the crucial impact of both individual and collective environmental actions. She expressed hope for a sustainable future through shared commitment to eco-friendly practices.

In her statement on X, Murmu called upon people worldwide to renew their dedication to protecting our planet and conserving natural resources. Such efforts, she believes, can significantly contribute to a greener earth for coming generations.

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5 since 1973 under the guidance of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), serves as a major platform for environmental advocacy and public outreach, as reported by the UN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025