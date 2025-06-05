Reviving Aravallis: A Green Leap Forward

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a significant environmental project by planting a sapling at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park. This was part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and marks the launch of a reforestation initiative to revitalize the Aravalli mountain range spanning from Delhi to Gujarat.

Highlighting the Aravalli Range's ancient heritage and environmental issues, Modi emphasized efforts to rejuvenate these areas. The government plans to work with local administrations to enhance water systems, curb dust storms, and prevent the Thar desert's eastward expansion. Modern techniques will supplement traditional planting methods, especially in urban areas with limited space.

The Aravalli Green Wall Project aims to combat air pollution and restore degraded land while supporting biodiversity and local communities. Besides afforestation, the project includes reforesting water bodies and creating employment opportunities. Chief ministers from involved states participated, and 1,000 nurseries are set for development in affected districts.

