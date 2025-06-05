Left Menu

Reviving Aravallis: A Green Leap Forward

The 'Aravalli Green Wall Project' aims to restore ecological balance across the Aravalli range with afforestation and sustainable practices. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative focuses on mitigating environmental challenges by expanding green cover and addressing desertification, enhancing biodiversity and aiding local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a significant environmental project by planting a sapling at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park. This was part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and marks the launch of a reforestation initiative to revitalize the Aravalli mountain range spanning from Delhi to Gujarat.

Highlighting the Aravalli Range's ancient heritage and environmental issues, Modi emphasized efforts to rejuvenate these areas. The government plans to work with local administrations to enhance water systems, curb dust storms, and prevent the Thar desert's eastward expansion. Modern techniques will supplement traditional planting methods, especially in urban areas with limited space.

The Aravalli Green Wall Project aims to combat air pollution and restore degraded land while supporting biodiversity and local communities. Besides afforestation, the project includes reforesting water bodies and creating employment opportunities. Chief ministers from involved states participated, and 1,000 nurseries are set for development in affected districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

