Monsoon Fury: Arunachal Pradesh Battles Devastating Floods

In Arunachal Pradesh, relentless rains have caused floods and landslides impacting 33,000 people across 24 districts. The calamity has claimed 12 lives, while leaving several homeless. With infrastructure damaged, rescue operations by the NDRF and SDRF are ongoing to aid affected areas and restore normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:02 IST
The situation in Arunachal Pradesh remains critical as relentless rainfall continues to ravage the northeastern state, affecting over 33,000 individuals across 24 districts, according to officials.

The monsoon fury has led to the death of at least 12 people due to landslides and floods, with rescue efforts ongoing for a missing person, stated a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Extensive damage has been reported with 214 villages impacted, roads severed, and infrastructure severely affected, while relief operations by teams from NDRF and SDRF strive to reach affected populations and begin recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

