Assam's Green Initiative: Planting Trees, Protecting Forests, and Pioneering Biofuel

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advocated planting trees in honor of mothers, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive. This initiative aligns with environmental conservation efforts observed during World Environment Day in the state.

Sarma introduced a new portal for citizens to upload details of their tree-planting activities. Additionally, a second portal employing AI and satellite imagery has been launched to monitor deforestation in real-time, which Sarma highlighted as crucial for immediate action.

The Chief Minister's approach also includes collaborations with local industries and corporations to combat plastic waste issues. An impending agreement with Oil India Limited aims to produce biofuel from plastic waste, promising a sustainable solution to pollution.

