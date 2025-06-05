Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 & Mission LiFE Portal

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, the Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, launched the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 initiative in New Delhi, reinforcing India’s commitment to sustainable development and climate action. The event also saw the unveiling of three special modules, a dedicated microsite, and a web portal for Eco Clubs under Mission LiFE, all aimed at fostering a deep-rooted environmental conscience among school students across the country.

The launch event was attended by key dignitaries including Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Delhi’s Education Minister Shri Ashish Sood, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Shri Sanjay Kumar, and NCERT Director Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani.

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: A Tribute to Mothers and Mother Earth

The "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, initiated in 2023 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encourages every citizen—especially students—to plant a sapling in their mother’s name, nurturing it as a tribute to both their mother and Mother Earth. In 2024, over 5 crore trees were planted through this initiative, and the 2025 edition—Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0—now aims to double that with a target of 10 crore saplings across India.

At the launch, Shri Pradhan planted a sapling at his residence, setting a personal example and urging others to follow suit. He also emphasized the vital role this initiative plays in India’s broader efforts to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070, aligning with NEP 2020 and Mission LiFE’s environmental goals.

Three Special Modules to Mainstream Environmental Education

One of the most impactful aspects of the campaign is the launch of three stage-specific educational modules—targeting Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary levels. These modules, crafted by the Ministry of Education and NCERT, include:

Interactive activities like quizzes, nature journaling, puzzles, and art-based learning.

QR-coded flora tags, enabling students to identify and learn about tree species.

Integration with School Nutrition Gardens for experiential learning.

Emotional connection between the nurturing role of mothers and the earth.

These modules aim to turn students into "Eco-warriors", promoting not just awareness, but personal action and responsibility toward sustainability.

Mission LiFE Portal: A Pan-India Eco Club Movement

To monitor and catalyze green action at the grassroots, Shri Pradhan also launched a new web portal: https://ecoclubs.education.gov.in. Designed to integrate with over 14.7 lakh schools nationwide, the portal:

Enables schools to create and manage Eco Clubs.

Allows for activity reporting and tracking under seven core themes of Mission LiFE.

Offers multilingual support to ensure accessibility.

Features school-level dashboards for transparent monitoring.

Facilitates data collection to evaluate real-world impact of student-led initiatives.

Schools are encouraged to form Eco Clubs by 29th July 2025, coinciding with the 5th anniversary of NEP 2020, reinforcing the government’s commitment to environmental literacy as a core educational objective.

Microsite for Sapling Uploads and E-Certificates

The Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 microsite, integrated within the main portal, enables students to:

Plant a sapling with their mother. Take a selfie with the sapling. Upload the photo and fill a short form. Instantly receive a personalized e-certificate recognizing their participation.

This tech-enabled, gamified approach helps foster emotional connection and pride in green action, while allowing the ministry to gather real-time statistics on campaign outreach and effectiveness.

Visionary Speeches Call for Sustainable Living

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan:

The Minister emphasized India's traditional ethos of living in harmony with nature and praised the PM’s leadership in steering India toward sustainability. He said:

“Compared to the rest of the world, India has never been a polluting nation. Our ancient civilization sees the entire world as one family. The Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign embodies this principle.”

He also reiterated that initiatives like these are pivotal to reaching India’s Net Zero by 2070 and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar:

He reflected on India's indigenous ecological wisdom, contrasting it with exploitative approaches seen elsewhere. He credited NEP 2020 with instilling a 'Pro-Planet' consciousness through experiential learning.

Shri Ashish Sood:

Sood emphasized the symbolic and scientific relevance of World Environment Day, noting the campaign as a lesson in emotion, science, and sustainability.

Shri Sanjay Kumar:

He spotlighted the seven pillars of Mission LiFE, which include sustainable food systems, energy conservation, water saving, reducing plastic and e-waste, and adopting a circular economy. He urged full participation from all schools by July 2025.

Educating for Earth’s Future

The launch of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0, along with the educational modules, microsite, and nationwide Eco Club portal, represents a transformational step in environmental education. It seamlessly blends policy, pedagogy, and personal action to shape the next generation as custodians of the environment.

This holistic campaign fosters a sense of identity, emotion, and duty toward the planet, leveraging India’s cultural roots and technological innovation for a greener tomorrow.