West Bengal's 'Beat the Plastics' Initiative: A Call to Action

Senior West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya urged mothers to influence children against single-use plastics at a school gathering. The state promotes biodegradable bags and launched the 'Beat the Plastics' campaign in 5,000 schools. WBPCB emphasizes public involvement, echoing environmental foresight by Rabindranath Tagore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya urged mothers and their children to curb the use of single-use plastics at a school gathering for World Environment Day. Emphasizing the importance of replacing plastic with biodegradable materials, she stressed that mothers could lead this transformative change.

The minister announced that from Thursday, 5,000 state-run and -aided schools will participate in the 'Beat the Plastics' campaign. Schools will install numerous disposal bins to collect plastic waste, and the school accumulating the most will receive a reward, encouraging active student participation.

Environmental visionary Kalyan Rudra, WBPCB Chairman, highlighted Rabindranath Tagore's early warnings on pollution. He reinforced the urgency of tackling environmental degradation through public awareness and utilising technology, including the 'Paribesh' mobile app, for real-time pollution issue reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

