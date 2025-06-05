Left Menu

Tragedy on Chambal River: Young Bride Drowns After Boat Capsizes

A tragic boat accident in the Chambal River resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman, Sadhana. Her husband Ranjeet and other passengers were rescued after the small boat they were on capsized due to a broken plank. The couple had recently married and were visiting relatives.

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district as a small boat capsized in the Chambal River, claiming the life of a young bride. The unfortunate event occurred on Wednesday evening when Ranjeet Valmiki, his wife Sadhana, her sister-in-law, and niece attempted to cross the river.

The accident was caused by a broken wooden plank in the center of the boat, which was overloaded with four passengers despite being meant for only two. Ranjeet valiantly managed to save his niece and reach the shore, while his sister-in-law kept afloat until rescuers arrived. Sadly, Sadhana, who could not swim, drowned.

Sadhana's body was recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) the next morning and sent for postmortem. Married only three months ago, Ranjeet and Sadhana were in Jodhpur as daily wage laborers before visiting relatives. Local police have registered a case and initiated a further investigation into the incident.

