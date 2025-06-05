Minor Quake Shakes Southern Italy's Historic Pompeii Site

The historic Pompeii archaeological site in southern Italy was affected by a minor earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2, resulting in the partial collapse of a wall and a section of a vault, authorities reported on Thursday.

The tremor is part of a series concentrated near the Campi Flegrei super volcano, close to Naples, and has sparked concern for a region previously damaged by a major earthquake in 1980. Restoration work had since been undertaken to reinforce the area.

Fortunately, there were no frescoes or movable relics in the structures affected by the quake, and no injuries have been reported. According to Gabriel Zuchtriegel, Pompeii's director, ongoing checks will ensure no other parts of the site were impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)