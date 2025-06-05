Left Menu

Minor Quake Shakes Southern Italy's Historic Pompeii Site

A minor earthquake in southern Italy, with a magnitude of 3.2, caused the partial collapse of a wall at the Pompeii archaeological site. The quake affected areas previously damaged by a 1980 earthquake. No injuries or significant relic damage occurred, and safety checks are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:20 IST
Minor Quake Shakes Southern Italy's Historic Pompeii Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The historic Pompeii archaeological site in southern Italy was affected by a minor earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2, resulting in the partial collapse of a wall and a section of a vault, authorities reported on Thursday.

The tremor is part of a series concentrated near the Campi Flegrei super volcano, close to Naples, and has sparked concern for a region previously damaged by a major earthquake in 1980. Restoration work had since been undertaken to reinforce the area.

Fortunately, there were no frescoes or movable relics in the structures affected by the quake, and no injuries have been reported. According to Gabriel Zuchtriegel, Pompeii's director, ongoing checks will ensure no other parts of the site were impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025