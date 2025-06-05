Left Menu

Telangana's Bold Metro Expansion and Economic Initiatives

The Telangana government plans to expand the Metro Rail network by 86 kms with a budget of Rs 19,579 crores in partnership with the Centre. It also proposes to establish an earth sciences university named after Manmohan Singh, financial aid for SHG members, and a DA release for state employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has unveiled ambitious plans to extend the Metro Rail network by over 86 kilometers, engaging in a significant financial partnership with the central government. The anticipated expansion carries a projected cost of Rs 19,579 crores, reflecting the state's commitment to enhancing urban infrastructure.

During a press briefing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy highlighted the cabinet's proposal for metro expansion, calling on Union Ministers from Telangana and local BJP leaders to advocate for central approval. Reddy also announced other cabinet decisions, including financial aid for the families of deceased Self-Help Group members and a new earth sciences university named in honor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In addition to these initiatives, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka detailed plans for the immediate release of a Dearness Allowance to state employees and the establishment of a trust to manage employee health cards, ensuring equitable contributions from both employees and the government.

