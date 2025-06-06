Delhi's Refreshing Innovation: Water ATMs to Provide Hydration Haven

In an innovative move to address water scarcity in public places, the Delhi government is set to introduce 20 water ATMs through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative starting as a pilot project.

With an eye on areas like markets and metro stations, these water ATMs will provide much-needed cold water to the public, operating on a public-private partnership model. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will ensure these units come equipped with purification systems and real-time water quality displays, facilitating clean and safe drinking water.

Plans are already in motion to expand these facilities across government schools and other city areas, with advertising rights compensating operational costs, marking a significant step toward sustainable urban water supply solutions.

