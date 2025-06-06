Left Menu

Delhi's Refreshing Innovation: Water ATMs to Provide Hydration Haven

The Delhi government will launch a pilot project to install 20 water ATMs as part of a CSR initiative. These facilities aim to provide cold drinking water at public locations. Implemented through a public-private partnership, the ATMs will feature purification technology and real-time water quality monitors.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative move to address water scarcity in public places, the Delhi government is set to introduce 20 water ATMs through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative starting as a pilot project.

With an eye on areas like markets and metro stations, these water ATMs will provide much-needed cold water to the public, operating on a public-private partnership model. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will ensure these units come equipped with purification systems and real-time water quality displays, facilitating clean and safe drinking water.

Plans are already in motion to expand these facilities across government schools and other city areas, with advertising rights compensating operational costs, marking a significant step toward sustainable urban water supply solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

