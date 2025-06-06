Left Menu

Empowering Delhi with Rooftop Solar: TPDDL Leads the Charge

Power discom TPDDL educated North Delhi’s resident welfare associations on rooftop solar benefits. The World Environment Day event focused on government subsidies, financial savings, and successful schemes. More than 80 RWA members attended, with 25 committing to solar installations during the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On World Environment Day, power distribution company TPDDL took a significant step towards promoting renewable energy in North Delhi. They organized an awareness program focusing on the benefits of rooftop solar installations specifically targeting representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs).

Hosted at the CENPEID center in Rohini, the event gathered over 80 RWA members who learned about the long-term savings and government subsidies associated with solar panel installations. Experts from TPDDL outlined the application process and financial incentives, making the prospect of solar energy more accessible.

The attendees were introduced to key programs such as the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and Delhi's solar policy, highlighting available financial support from both the Central and Delhi governments. Impressively, the event concluded with 25 members signing up for solar installations, marking a significant step toward sustainable energy adoption in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

